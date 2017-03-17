Iain Clashes With Republican Over Trump's "Looney Tunes Conspiracies"

The White House recently claimed that Britain's Intelligence and Security Organisation helped Barack Obama spy on Donald Trump .

Trump's Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, repeated a claim, initially made by an analyst on Fox News, that the UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) was used by Obama to spy on Trump Tower in the lead up to the Presidential Election.

In a rare public statement GCHQ dismissed the claims and Iain Dale asked his audience whether the organisation should have responded.

LBC Presenter, Iain Dale, spoke to Republican Political Commentator Charlie Wolf about the accusations - but the commentator wasn't happy with the way Iain had spoken about the President.

Mr Wolf said: "Donald Trump is the President and Sean Spicer is his spokesperson, and that's what we have to deal with at the moment. I think there's just too much snideness.

"With respect Iain, at the very top of the hour when you were promo-ing the story, you can just hear that sort of, you know, in your voice, like OK, crazy Donald."

Iain said: "Yeah I know, it was deliberate, because I'm beginning to believe, I won't say he's crazy, but he has shown signs of being a complete and utter fantasist."

Mr Wolf responded: "I don't see it."

Iain said: "And he feeds into this Looney Tunes conspiracy theories that people promulgate on the Internet. I mean that's not what a President should be doing."

Mr Wolf continued to defend the President. He said: "This is a guy that is a very smart man, who's a multi-billionaire, who's run a multi-billion dollar business, who out of nowhere won the Presidency of the United States.

"As the old joke goes, 'he may be crazy, but he ain't stupid'."