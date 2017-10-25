Iain Dale Tells Anti-Immigrant Caller: “You Disgust Me!”

Iain Dale was left visibly disgusted when a caller attempted to blame the strain on the NHS on immigrants.

The pair clashed after it was revealed the NHS is piloting a scheme which would see members of the public renting out spare rooms to patients recovering from surgery.

Dubbed an “Airbnb-style” model, it aims to offer an alternative to hospitals and care homes for patients who have had minor procedures.

But when Richard called Iain to repeatedly suggest immigration was to blame for a lack of beds in hospitals, it didn’t sit too well.

“You’re blaming immigrants for something that is not true,” said the LBC presenter as he spoke of his own personal experience.

Before cutting the call short, Iain fumed: “So, it’s all people with brown skin’s fault? - You disgust me Richard”.

