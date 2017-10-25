Iain Dale Tells Anti-Immigrant Caller: “You Disgust Me!”

25 October 2017, 17:59

Iain Dale was left visibly disgusted when a caller attempted to blame the strain on the NHS on immigrants.

The pair clashed after it was revealed the NHS is piloting a scheme which would see members of the public renting out spare rooms to patients recovering from surgery.

Dubbed an “Airbnb-style” model, it aims to offer an alternative to hospitals and care homes for patients who have had minor procedures.

But when Richard called Iain to repeatedly suggest immigration was to blame for a lack of beds in hospitals, it didn’t sit too well.

“You’re blaming immigrants for something that is not true,” said the LBC presenter as he spoke of his own personal experience.

Before cutting the call short, Iain fumed: “So, it’s all people with brown skin’s fault? - You disgust me Richard”.

Watch the clash above.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader