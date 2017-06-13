Iain Dale: The Simple Reason Why A Cross-Party Brexit Team Would Not Work

There have been growing calls for Theresa May to include politicians from all political parties in the pending Brexit talks - but Iain Dale points out why that simply won’t work.

Iain Dale: A Cross-Party Brexit Team Simply Won’t Work 00:01:54

With less than a week to go until formal discussion with the EU begin, the likes of Nicola Sturgeon and William Hague have openly called for a cross-party approach.

But speaking on his LBC show, Iain perfectly sums up why such consensus would in the end turn out to be a complete waste of time.

The reason? Because each party has a completely different vision of how Brexit should unfold.

“If you had a negotiating team of say Tim Farron, Yvette Cooper, David Davis and Nicola Sturgeon how on earth are you going to get a consensus?” Iain asked.

“They are so far apart in what they want it would be absolutely impossible and a waste of everyone’s time.”