Iain Dale: The Simple Reason Why A Cross-Party Brexit Team Would Not Work

13 June 2017, 18:48

There have been growing calls for Theresa May to include politicians from all political parties in the pending Brexit talks - but Iain Dale points out why that simply won’t work.

Iain Dale: A Cross-Party Brexit Team Simply Won’t Work

Iain Dale: A Cross-Party Brexit Team Simply Won’t Work

00:01:54

With less than a week to go until formal discussion with the EU begin, the likes of Nicola Sturgeon and William Hague have openly called for a cross-party approach.

But speaking on his LBC show, Iain perfectly sums up why such consensus would in the end turn out to be a complete waste of time.

Iain Dale

The reason? Because each party has a completely different vision of how Brexit should unfold.

“If you had a negotiating team of say Tim Farron, Yvette Cooper, David Davis and Nicola Sturgeon how on earth are you going to get a consensus?” Iain asked.

“They are so far apart in what they want it would be absolutely impossible and a waste of everyone’s time.”

Latest on LBC

Theresa May James O'Brien

If Austerity Has Been So Necessary Why End It Now, Asks James O’Brien
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage Pinpoints The Real Problem With Modern-Day Politics
James O'Brien angry

James O'Brien's Epic Analysis On How Britain Ended Up In Turmoil
James O'Brien Jeremy Corbyn

James O'Brien Nails Why Voters Fled Theresa May For Jeremy Corbyn

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Iain Dale

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Katie Hopkins Iain Dale

Iain Dale Tells Katie Hopkins: "London Is NOT Cowed"

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader