Iain Dale thinks Brexit Deal “Probably The Best Theresa May Could Have Got"

Iain Dale feels most people in the centre will think the draft agreement on the first phase of Brexit is “a reasonably fair deal.”

Speaking on his LBC show he said that in any negotiation there is give and take on both sides.

"The consensus is that the British Government did compromise quite a lot, but so have the European Commission", he said.

He added: "For some people it will never be enough.

"Most people in the centre will think there are some things they don't like but that overall this is “a reasonably fair deal.”

He thinks it’s probably the best Theresa May could have got after she was humiliated on Monday.

The UK and the EU have reached a draft agreement on the first phase of Brexit talks after a long night of talks.

Listen to his initial reaction in the video at the top of this page.