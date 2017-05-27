Iain Duncan Smith's Scathing Attack On Corbyn for 'Politicising Manchester Attack'

Iain Duncan Smith did not hold back in this scathing evaluation of the Labour leader's comments following the Manchester attack.

Jeremy Corbyn took the controversial step to blame Britain’s foreign wars for terror attacks such as the Manchester suicide bombing in a speech yesterday (Friday).

Iain Duncan Smith thinks the Labour leader is "shameful" to have made "a political point" following the terrorist attack, despite the fact election campaigning had resumed.



