Iain Quizzed Diane Abbott About Her Track Record And She Wasn't Happy About It

27 May 2017, 10:55

Iain Presses Diane Abbott On Her, Corbyn and McDonnell's Voting Record

Diane Abbott was not best pleased to be quizzed about her track record on security.

05:23

Diane Abbott was not best pleased to be quizzed about previous comments and her voting record.

Labour's Diane Abbott spoke to Iain Dale for the first time since her car crash LBC interview with Nick Ferrari.

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

The shadow Home Secretary spoke to Iain Dale about the shift in the focus of the election following the Manchester bomb attack. 

The LBC Presenter wanted to get her take on whether it's right that security has become the biggest election issue, and pressed her on her own voting record.  

You can watch the full interview below.

Iain Dale's Interview With Diane Abbott In Full

Home Secretary Diane Abbott spoke to Iain Dale about the shift in the focus of the election following the Manchester bomb attack.

16:02

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Police James O'Brien

The Woman "Left On Hold" Trying To Report Manchester Terror Information
Nigel Farage Donald Trump

Nigel Farage Backs Trump “100 Per Cent” Over Nato Spending Demands

O'Brien O'Reilly May

The Police Officer Who Told Theresa May What Cuts Would Lead To

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Iain Dale

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Katie Hopkins Iain Dale

Iain Dale Tells Katie Hopkins: "London Is NOT Cowed"

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader