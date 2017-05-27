Iain Quizzed Diane Abbott About Her Track Record And She Wasn't Happy About It

Iain Presses Diane Abbott On Her, Corbyn and McDonnell's Voting Record Diane Abbott was not best pleased to be quizzed about her track record on security. 05:23

Diane Abbott was not best pleased to be quizzed about previous comments and her voting record.

Labour's Diane Abbott spoke to Iain Dale for the first time since her car crash LBC interview with Nick Ferrari.

The shadow Home Secretary spoke to Iain Dale about the shift in the focus of the election following the Manchester bomb attack.

The LBC Presenter wanted to get her take on whether it's right that security has become the biggest election issue, and pressed her on her own voting record.

You can watch the full interview below.