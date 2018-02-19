Interim Ukip Leader Gerard Batten Takes Your Calls: Watch Here

The interim leader of Ukip takes your calls live on LBC and you can watch it here live from 6:30pm.

This is your chance to put your questions directly to Gerard Batten.

He has taken over as party leader after Henry Bolton was ousted from the job over the weekend.

From Brexit to the future of Ukip - call LBC with your questions on 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text on 84850, tweet @LBC, or email here.

Gerard Batten joins Iain Dale to take your calls: Monday from 6:30pm.