McDonnell: Labour Will "Come Out Fighting" From Historic Council Election Loss

Labour's Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell told Iain Dale the party will "come out fighting" following their historic loss at the general election.

But he also admitted Labour needs to be more effective at cutting through the press in the build up to the general election.

He said: "What we've got to do is be much more effective in cutting through, over this next five weeks, that's our challenge isn't it? Party members say about how you've got to improve is quite right, that's why we've got to do."

Iain said: "Given the background of what happened over the last 48 hours, 382 losses, the first time an opposition has lost council seats in three consecutive years in political history, how do you come back from that?"

John said: "Well I think hard work on the ground. I think the Labour party, and the Labour party supporters and members and our advocates I think are at their best. When it's tough, when they have to come out fighting.

"It was terrible what happened over the last 48 hours, I'm really disappointed, but you know what, time and time again in terms of the Labour party and our movement overall, is when it is tough, well people stand up and get on with it...it will be a test for all of us."