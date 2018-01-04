Lord Adonis Admits: “Yes, I Absolutely Want To Sabotage Brexit”

4 January 2018, 17:03

Lord Adonis has told LBC he “absolutely” wants to sabotage Brexit, but “not in an undemocratic way”.

The Labour peer and staunch Remainer answered your calls almost a week after he quit his government role over Theresa May’s handling of Britain’s departure from the EU.

In his resignation letter, Lord Adonis described Brexit as a “nationalist spasm worthy of Donald Trump”.

He now wants to see a second referendum to give voters the final say on any deal struck with Brussels.

Lord Adonis
Speaking to Iain Dale he said: “When they see it’s less good than the status quo, then I think the case simply for saying ‘there’s no point of all this nonsense about completely re-writing our trade and national treaties’ all for the sake of making our position worse.”

At this point, Iain cut in: “Just be honest, your entire strategy is basically to sabotage Brexit , isn’t it?”

“Yes,” Lord Adonis replied. “I absolutely want to sabotage Brexit, but I do not want to do so in an undemocratic way because I am a democrat.

“I believe passionately in the workings of our democratic institutions - I’m a parliamentarian!”

