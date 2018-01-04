Lord Adonis Takes Your Calls: Watch In Full

Lord Adonis joins Iain Dale to take your calls live on LBC and you can watch it here from 4:30pm.

The Labour peer quit as the government's infrastructure adviser on Friday in protest over Theresa May’s handling of Britain’s departure from the EU.

In his resignation letter he described Brexit as a “nationalist spasm worthy of Donald Trump”.

You can put your questions to Lord Adonis by calling 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC or email here.