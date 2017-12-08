Lord Lawson: Brexit Deal “Just About Acceptable” And Warns PM About “Obstacles”

8 December 2017, 17:48

Lord Nigel Lawson tells Iain Dale the Brexit deal is "just about acceptable" but "there's still a risk she's about to conclude a bad deal”.

The former Chancellor and arch-Brexiteer Lord Lawson had a warning for Prime Minister Theresa May about many "obstacles' still ahead with a number of important issues "yet to be resolved".

He feels there is still a risk that the Prime Minister is prepared to enter into a "bad deal" even if it is a question of "so far so good".

Speaking on LBC he also said the UK had to make it "absolutely clear" that regulatory autonomy was absolute - a red line.

"There is no way we can concede that", he said.

You can listen to the interview in full with Lord Nigel Lawson in the video at the top of this page.

Comments

Loading...
Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader