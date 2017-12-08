Lord Lawson: Brexit Deal “Just About Acceptable” And Warns PM About “Obstacles”

Lord Nigel Lawson tells Iain Dale the Brexit deal is "just about acceptable" but "there's still a risk she's about to conclude a bad deal”.

The former Chancellor and arch-Brexiteer Lord Lawson had a warning for Prime Minister Theresa May about many "obstacles' still ahead with a number of important issues "yet to be resolved".

He feels there is still a risk that the Prime Minister is prepared to enter into a "bad deal" even if it is a question of "so far so good".

Speaking on LBC he also said the UK had to make it "absolutely clear" that regulatory autonomy was absolute - a red line.

"There is no way we can concede that", he said.

