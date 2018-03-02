Michael Gove: I Love Anna Soubry, She’s Fantastic!

2 March 2018, 18:46

Michael Gove and Anna Soubry may be on completely opposite ends of the Brexit debate, but that really didn’t seem to bother the Environment Secretary.

“I love her, I think she’s fantastic,” the Cabinet minister told Iain Dale on Friday afternoon.

He made the remarks after Theresa May delivered a landmark Brexit speech in London.

Anna Soubry Michael Gove
Picture: PA/LBC

It comes as the Prime Minister faces a fresh rebellion inside her own party as the likes of pro-Remain Ms Soubry table amendments to try and keep Britain inside the Customs Union post-Brexit.

So, how could Mr Gove and Ms Soubry remain inside the same party when they have polar opposite views on leaving the EU?

That’s what Iain put to him, and the response he got took him by purpose.

Mr Gove replied: “Because I love her, I think she’s fantastic… I think Anna’s great!”

Watch the priceless moment above.

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader