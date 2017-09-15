Nature Of Parsons Green Device Seen Before Says Expert

Former British Army Commander in Afghanistan Richard Kemp has said the nature of the device at Parsons Green using fairy lights as detonators looks like a “classic jihadist, Islamic terrorist mode of operation”.

He told Iain Dale the motive would have been to kill as many people as possible and agreed it would have likely been the intention to detonate it closer to Victoria or Westminster stations.

Colonel Richard Kemp who is also a former chairman of Cobra and attended meetings for 7/7 and 21/7 says they may have also expected to detonate this device in a tunnel to cause maximum harm.