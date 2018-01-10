New Tory Party Chairman Brandon Lewis Takes Your Calls: Watch Here

10 January 2018, 14:12

The new Conservative Party chairman takes your calls live on LBC with Iain Dale and you can watch it live here from 5pm.

Brandon Lewis was the first appointment announced in Theresa May’s cabinet reshuffle earlier this week.

He replaces Sir Patrick McLoughlin in the role.

And, if you have a burning question you want to put to him call LBC on 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC, or email here.

Comments

Loading...
Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader