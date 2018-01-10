New Tory Party Chairman Brandon Lewis Takes Your Calls: Watch Here

The new Conservative Party chairman takes your calls live on LBC with Iain Dale and you can watch it live here from 5pm.

Brandon Lewis was the first appointment announced in Theresa May’s cabinet reshuffle earlier this week.

He replaces Sir Patrick McLoughlin in the role.

And, if you have a burning question you want to put to him call LBC on 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC, or email here.