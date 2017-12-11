Nurse: The NHS Is The Most Demoralising Place To Work In Britain

11 December 2017, 17:19

The NHS has become the most demoralising place to be and work in the UK, a disgruntled senior nurse has told LBC.

Evie from Bristol, who has served in her post for “many, many years”, described her working conditions now as “horrendous”.

She called Iain Dale after the King’s College Hospital trust was placed into special measures due to funding problems

It came a day after chairman Lord Kerslake resigned after he criticised the “unrealistic” approach to NHS finances.

The caller said mismanagement in the NHS was leading to patients not “getting the care they deserve”.

Evie said: “I can't remember when I did a full shift where I actually managed to stop and grab a coffee, to have something to eat.

NHS
Picture: PA

“There have been times when if you are doing general nursing, mental health it doesn't matter what sector, if you’re a nurse, if you're a doctor there are times when we do not eat.

“There are times when we get in at 06:40 and we don't finish till 21:50 at night by the time we hand it over.

“It is horrendous and it is the most demoralising place to be and to work at the moment in the UK.

“I absolutely, as much as I have a massive passion for my job, I wake up everyday thinking 'I really don't want to be here’.”

