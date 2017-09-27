Shadow Minister Says Labour Would Prioritise A Post-Brexit Trade Deal With US

A Labour government would prioritise a post-Brexit trade deal with the US, the shadow trade secretary has told LBC.

Barry Gardiner said once an agreement had been reached with the European Union, his party would reach out across the pond if elected.

Earlier today Jeremy Corbyn said his party was a “government-in-waiting” during a keynote speech in Brighton.

The Labour leader questioned the “special relationship” the UK government has with the America, referencing today’s Bombardier ruling.

It follows a decision by the US to slap 219 per cent tariffs on the aircraft maker, putting hundreds of jobs in Northern Ireland at risk.

Iain Dale asked Mr Gardiner which country the party would look to strike a trade deal post-Brexit first, if Labour came to power.

The shadow minister responded: “After we’ve concluded an agreement with the EU, which is our absolute priority because it is our biggest trading partner, it would have to be the United States because of course it is then our largest bilateral partner.

“Ten per cent of our exports are with the United States.”