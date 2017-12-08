Tables Are Turned As Chuka Umunna Tries His Hand At Interviewing Iain Dale

8 December 2017, 18:28

Iain Dale was speaking to Labour MP for Streatham Chuka Umunna on Brexit when the politician became the interviewer and said “I have a question for you actually”.

Iain who allowed Mr Umunna to ask the question quipped “this is a long question, you’d be hopeless as an interviewer”.

In true journalistic style Chuka Umunna then pressed Iain to “answer the question”.

Later Iain asked him what he was doing for Christmas as he was envisioning a “Chuka Umunna at drive over Christmas on LBC”.

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

