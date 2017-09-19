The Anti-Trump Call Which Left Iain Dale With His Head In His Hands

“Your bigotry against Donald Trump is just blinding you,” fumed Iain Dale as he clashed with this caller who refused to say anything positive about the US President.

Kelly called LBC after President Trump unleashed a remarkable speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

He said America would "totally destroy" North Korea if forced to defend itself or its allies.

The Republican mocked Kim Jong-un, saying: “Rocket man is on a suicide mission”.

He also attacked Iran, branding it a “corrupt dictatorship” which was intent on destabilising the Middle East.

Iain admitted he was not the US President’s biggest fan, but described the incredible speech as a "tour de force".

The LBC presenter acknowledged the progress Trump had made in getting China to impose sanctions against North Korea.

However, Kelly was definitely not in agreement, as she dismissed the idea that Trump had anything whatsoever to do with it.

This sparked a heated row which escalated very, very quickly.

