The City Trader Who Quit His Job To Join The Fight Against Isis

Macer Gifford quit his job as a City trader to fight against Isis in Syria. He recently returned to the UK after the liberation of Raqqa. This is his gripping story.

Two British men, believed to be members of an Islamic State execution group, have reportedly been captured in Syria.

US officials say Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh from west London, were detained by Kurdish forces last month.

Picture: LBC

Mr Gifford, who recently returned to the UK after the liberation of Raqqa said it was a good day for justice.

Speaking to Iain Dale he shared his compelling and at times harrowing stories of life fighting against Isis.

He said: “I have fought in Raqqa, Manbij, some of the worst combat in northern Syria in the civil war so far.

“The nature of the fighting is terrible, it’s brutal, it’s stairwell to stairwell, it’s street by street, alleyway to alleyway.

“I’ve had people die in my arms - good friends of mine have been killed.

“Last week a buried a British man who died in Raqqa with me so it was a very challenging environment.”

Watch the interview above.