The Explosive Call On North Korea That Left Iain Dale Astounded

21 September 2017, 19:57

This is Iain Dale’s explosive conversation with a caller who accused him of looking at the world with a “very narrow white perspective”.

The pair locked horns as Donald Trump signed a new order which boosts sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear weapons programme.

The US treasury has been authorised to target firms conducting business with the rogue nation.

Alex argued Britain, America and other “white countries” were bullying other nations by not allowing them to have their own nuclear defence programme.

But when Iain pointed out that countries such as India and Pakistan were armed with such weapons, Alex just wasn’t haven’t it.

“This is the problem when you only look at the world with your very narrow, white perspective,” the caller retorted.

Watch it unfold above.

