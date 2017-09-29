The Heartbreaking Call From A Disabled Woman Struggling On Universal Credit

“There are days I honestly wished I wasn’t here”, sobbed this LBC caller as she broke down in tears explaining what life was like trying to get by on Universal Credit.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been urged to pause the rollout of the new benefit system.

Twelve Tory MPs have written to the government to halt its plans to implement Universal Credit in 50 new areas next month, warning families could be left homeless.

It’s after a number of problems were reported in trial areas, with one in four new Universal Credit claimants waiting six weeks to be paid, according to official figures.

One person who knows that all too well is Sabeela. She’s been on Universal Credit for over a year and says she spends all of her benefits just to keep a roof above her head.

During an incredibly moving conversation with Iain Dale, the disabled caller said the mounting stress was making her ill.

As she began to break down in tears, Sabeela said: “I’ve been issued today, and I’m not proud to say this, with food bank vouchers because I’ve got to rockbottom.

“Just because I need to keep the roof over my head and I don’t wish for my landlord to send me letters, to evict me and then I’ll get into more stress.

“There are days that I honestly wished I wasn’t here because the system is so against me, us, that’s how it feels.”