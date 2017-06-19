The One Positive We Can Draw On After Recent Atrocities: Iain Dale

19 June 2017, 16:33

The UK has suffered a number of horrific events in recent months - but there is one positive which we can all draw on from the tragic events says Iain Dale.

Iain Dale: The One Thing We Can Draw Comfort From After Recent Attacks

Iain Dale: The One Thing We Can Draw Comfort From After Recent Attacks

00:01:37

In the early hours of this morning a van was driven into worshippers outside a mosque in Finsbury Park in the latest terror attack to hit the UK.

It follows the devastating fire in the Grenfell Tower block and two other terror attacks in London Bridge and the Manchester arena bombing - all claiming a number of innocent victims.

There is, however, one overriding comfort we can all take from the atrocities - and that’s the community’s response.

“Local communities after London Bridge and Borough Market terror attack, after the Grenfell Tower disaster and indeed here in Seven Sisters,” said Iain.

“I think local communities have responded with dignity, with unity, with resilience.”

Iain Dale Finsbury Park

An imam has been hailed as a hero for stopping bystanders from attack the man suspected of carry out the Finsbury Park attack.

Iain said the actions deserved “credit”, adding: “Obviously they were very angry… but credit to the imam for ensuring the alleged perpetrator was able to face justice.

“And I think it’s very important this man does face justice.”

Watch Iain's passionate take in the clip above.

