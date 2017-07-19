Theresa May Laughs Off Jacob Rees-Mogg Cabinet Job Suggestion

Theresa May has laughed off a suggestion to hand Jacob Rees-Mogg a job in her Cabinet.

The Prime Minister sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Iain Dale at Downing Street on Wednesday.

Eccentric Tory backbencher Mr Rees-Mogg has become somewhat of an internet sensation over recent months - proving particularly popular among younger voters.

Picture: PA/LBC

Read More: Jacob Rees-Mogg - History Proves Backbenchers Don’t Become Leaders

He’s also seen his odds slashed to become the next leader of the Conservative Party.

So, would the Prime Minister consider giving Mr Rees-Mogg a Cabinet job? That’s exactly what Iain asked her.

After a brief chuckle, Mrs May said: “Jacob is a great colleague and he makes a huge contribution in the House of Commons.

“It’s always worth listening to Jacob’s contribution in the House of Commons because he is a great history buff and you learn an awful lot when you listen to him.”

Hear the Prime Minister's full interview with LBC here.