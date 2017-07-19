Theresa May Laughs Off Jacob Rees-Mogg Cabinet Job Suggestion

19 July 2017, 16:44

Theresa May has laughed off a suggestion to hand Jacob Rees-Mogg a job in her Cabinet.

The Prime Minister sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Iain Dale at Downing Street on Wednesday.

Eccentric Tory backbencher Mr Rees-Mogg has become somewhat of an internet sensation over recent months - proving particularly popular among younger voters.

Jacob Rees-Mogg Theresa May
Picture: PA/LBC

Read More: Jacob Rees-Mogg - History Proves Backbenchers Don’t Become Leaders

He’s also seen his odds slashed to become the next leader of the Conservative Party.

So, would the Prime Minister consider giving Mr Rees-Mogg a Cabinet job? That’s exactly what Iain asked her.

After a brief chuckle, Mrs May said: “Jacob is a great colleague and he makes a huge contribution in the House of Commons.

“It’s always worth listening to Jacob’s contribution in the House of Commons because he is a great history buff and you learn an awful lot when you listen to him.”

Hear the Prime Minister's full interview with LBC here.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader