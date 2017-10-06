Theresa May's First Interview Since THAT Speech: Next Week On LBC

6 October 2017, 17:05

Theresa May phone in on LBC

Theresa May is giving her first interview since her Conservative Party Conference speech - and you can ask the questions.

The Prime Minister is speaking to Iain Dale next week on LBC, which will be broadcast in live video right here and on Facebook and Twitter.

So if you want to ask her about Brexit, the housing crisis, benefits or anything else, this is your chance. Send us your question to iain@lbc.co.uk or in the form below.

After that speech, can the Prime Minister find her voice and answer your questions? 

Join Iain Dale as Theresa May takes your calls, exclusively next week on LBC #MayOnLBC

Theresa May On LBC

* Required fields

