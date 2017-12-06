This Caller Gave Up Work To Care For Parents But Ended Up Homeless

6 December 2017, 17:35

This powerful call from Jason sparked a huge reaction from LBC listeners, leaving many in tears.

He told Iain Dale how he gave up a life of work to look after his ill parents, but after seven years he was left homeless when they sadly passed away.

“Unfortunately my house went into probate and I realised I hadn’t looked after myself, I’d only looked after my parents and not prepared anything,” the call from Canvey Island, Essex, said.

“After about six months of hardship I ended up with nothing on the streets because my house was in probate.

“I went to the Job Centre because I hadn’t eaten for quite a long time, I had no money, they said I’d have to sign on but I’d have to go on Universal Credit.

“So I filled in the form for about an hour and they said I’d have to wait six weeks to get money.”

Jason explained how he was offered a £36 pre-paid credit card to last him that time period, but it was money he would have to pay back.

“The thing was,” he continued, “I couldn’t get it because I didn’t have a permanent address to have the card sent to.

“So I had to walk out the Job Centre with absolutely nothing.”

It was through sheer self-determination that Jason managed to get his life back on track.

He said: “I walked seven miles to work, worked hard and got myself back on my feet, that’s how I did it.

“I got no help from the government and I found no one helps you, no one.

“There’s nothing for anyone who hits hard times, whether it’s there fault or not.”

Watch the powerful call which moved so many in full below:

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

