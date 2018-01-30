This Brexit Row Ends With Iain Dale Branding A Remainer An “Economic Illiterate”

This is the heated row between Iain Dale and a Remainer which finished with the LBC presenter branding him an “economic illiterate”.

The passionate debate was sparked after a leaked report predicted Brexit would be damaging for the economy.

The analysis, seen by BuzzFeed, said growth would be lower in each of three different outcomes than if the UK had voted Remain.

This led Jason, a Remainer, to phone-in and attempt to argue the economic case for staying in the EU.

He began by claiming the UK would have been “30 percent” wealthier today if it had joined the Euro in 2002 - a statement Iain described as "comedy hour".

But, it was when he started comparing the pound to the dollar things turned very heated.

Watch the call unfold in full above and see the moment Iain brands Jason an “economic illiterate”.