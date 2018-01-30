This Brexit Row Ends With Iain Dale Branding A Remainer An “Economic Illiterate”

30 January 2018, 18:26

This is the heated row between Iain Dale and a Remainer which finished with the LBC presenter branding him an “economic illiterate”.

The passionate debate was sparked after a leaked report predicted Brexit would be damaging for the economy.

The analysis, seen by BuzzFeed, said growth would be lower in each of three different outcomes than if the UK had voted Remain.

This led Jason, a Remainer, to phone-in and attempt to argue the economic case for staying in the EU.

He began by claiming the UK would have been “30 percent” wealthier today if it had joined the Euro in 2002 - a statement Iain described as "comedy hour".

But, it was when he started comparing the pound to the dollar things turned very heated.

Watch the call unfold in full above and see the moment Iain brands Jason an “economic illiterate”.

Comments

Loading...
Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader