John Mann: The Three Strongest Brexit Supporters Here Are Me, John McDonnell and Jeremy Corbyn

Iain Dale spoke to the Labour MP live at the party conference in Brighton.

John Mann spoke to Iain Dale live on LBC at the lack of a Brexit vote at the Labour party conference.

The MP for Bassetlaw described the decision as "Mandelsonian" Momentum plot to keep Jeremy Corbyn's anti-EU stance from the conference stage.

He joked: "The three strong Brexit supporters here are me, John McDonnell and Jeremy Corbyn.

"But we are the majority amongst Labour voters, not amongst my parliamentary colleagues, certainly not amongst Momentum supporters.

"I think the reason they didn't want the debate is because I'd have to stand up and agree with Jeremy.

"I think that's what Momentum's afraid of."

Watch the full amusing interview.