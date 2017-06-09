Tory MP Heidi Allen Gives Theresa May Six Months As PM In Brutal Interview

9 June 2017, 16:48

Conservative MP Heidi Allen has told LBC she doesn’t see Theresa May staying as Prime Minister for longer than six months.

Heidi Allen Gives Theresa May Six Months As Prime Minister

Heidi Allen Gives Theresa May Six Months As Prime Minister

00:02:21

The MP for South Cambridgeshire told Iain Dale the party had lost “some amazing MPs” and criticised the PM for not acknowledging their loss during her speech outside No. 10.

The backbencher, who is the first to publicly call time on Mrs May, said she didn’t think the Tory leader would stay as Prime Minister “indefinitely”.

Speaking to LBC, she said: “If this was any other election in any other time in our history you could say yes the Prime Minister needs to stand down but this is different of course because we are about to start negotiating Brexit so that puts an entirely different complexion on that.”

Theresa May Heidi Allen
Theresa May Heidi Allen

Iain asked: “How long do you give her?”

Ms Allen responded: “We’d have to have conversations with those European leaders if they’d stall [Brexit] for a month or whether, they want to start in 10 days.

"So I think it depends on how those conversations go but certainly I don’t see any more than six months.”

Latest on LBC

Theresa May James O'Brien

James O’Brien Reacts With Disbelief To Theresa May’s “Ignorant” Speech
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage Reveals His General Election Result Prediction

James O'Brien Jeremy Corbyn

James O'Brien Nails Why Voters Fled Theresa May For Jeremy Corbyn
Lord Sugar

Corbyn Voters Didn't Know What They Were Voting For: Lord Sugar

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Iain Dale

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Katie Hopkins Iain Dale

Iain Dale Tells Katie Hopkins: "London Is NOT Cowed"

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader