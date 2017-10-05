Tory MP Says Only A “Handful” Of Colleagues Want Theresa May To Quit

The vice chair of the Conservative backbench 1922 committee has played down speculation that his colleagues are plotting against Theresa May, putting the number at just a “handful”.

Charles Walker said people should “not read too much" in to reports Tory rebels were preparing to oust the Prime Minister.

On Thursday, Ed Vaizey, who was sacked as a minister by the PM in 2016, said a number of his colleagues “pretty firmly” want her to resign following her troubled conference speech.

Mrs May's deliverance was marred by a sore throat, persistent cough and a prankster managing to hand her a mocked-up P45.

Mr Walker, however, attempted to douse any speculation, telling Iain Dale there would always be some MPs unhappy with their leader - no matter who is in charge.

He said: “I think it is still a handful of people who are unhappy.

“I got elected in 2005 and throughout my 12 years in parliament there is always a group of people who are unhappy with the party leader or the Prime Minister.

“At one stage I was very cross with David Cameron, I really was furious with David Cameron, I think you interviewed me at some stage why I was so cross with him, and that passed.”