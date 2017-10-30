Tory MP Says PM Has A "Tough Judgement" To Make Over Sex Toy Minister

Should Mark Garnier keep his ministerial role after he admitted asking his secretary to buy sex toys? That’s exactly the question Iain Dale put to Graham Brady, Chairman of the 1922 Committee.

The international trade minister is being investigated by the Cabinet Office after it emerged he asked his ex-secretary to buy two sex toys at a Soho shop in 2010.

Mr Brady, who joined Iain on Monday afternoon, said Mr Garnier’s move was “daft” but the MP for Wyre Forest was doing a “good job”.

When he was asked whether he should be sacked from his ministerial role, Mr Brady wouldn’t be drawn.

He told Iain: “It's one of those tough judgments the prime minister has got to make.

“But Mark Garnier is also doing an important job for the country promoting British trade around the world as we prepare to leave the EU.”

