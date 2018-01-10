Tory Party Chairman: I’d Now Vote Leave In A Second Referendum

The new Conservative party chairman has told LBC he’d now vote to leave the EU if there was a second referendum.

Brandon Lewis, who campaigned for Remain in last year’s vote, said he would now back Brexit to “respect the vote the first time round”.

The Tory MP was selected for his new position during Theresa May’s cabinet reshuffle on Monday.

Speaking to Iain Dale, he said he'd voted to stay in the EU because of the energy industry in his Great Yarmouth constituency and the need for “stability” in the housing industry.

But, since the vote he noted “our economy has been able to continue to develop and work”.

He said: “That’s why actually I’m really optimistic about the future and we can, not only get a good deal, but also continue to see growth in those areas”.

After insisting there should not be another Brexit vote, Mr Lewis added: “If there was a second referendum now I’d be voting Leave because, apart from anything else, I’d be respecting the vote the first time round.”