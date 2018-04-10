Lord Trimble: Brexit Is Not A Threat To Good Friday Agreement

10 April 2018, 18:43

One of the key architects of the Good Friday Agreement has told LBC Brexit is not a threat to the Good Friday Agreement.

Former Northern Ireland secretary Lord Trimble said those who suggest it is are trying to “advance their own anti-Brexit policies”.

It’s 20 years since politicians from Northern Ireland, as well as the British and Irish governments secured the Good Friday Agreement.

Iain Dale Lord Trimble
Picture: PA/LBC

It was the culmination of the peace process - which brought an end to 30 years of the Troubles.

After Britain’s vote to leave the EU, there have been warnings Brexit could lead to a hard border.

But, Lord Trimble rubbished such suggestions, telling Iain Dale Brexit and the Good Friday Agreement “do not inter-relate in any way”.

“The people who are suggesting Brexit is in someways a threat to the agreement, they're trying to advance their own anti-Brexit policies,” he said.

Watch the interview above.

Comments

Loading...
Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader