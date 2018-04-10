Lord Trimble: Brexit Is Not A Threat To Good Friday Agreement
10 April 2018, 18:43
One of the key architects of the Good Friday Agreement has told LBC Brexit is not a threat to the Good Friday Agreement.
Former Northern Ireland secretary Lord Trimble said those who suggest it is are trying to “advance their own anti-Brexit policies”.
It’s 20 years since politicians from Northern Ireland, as well as the British and Irish governments secured the Good Friday Agreement.
It was the culmination of the peace process - which brought an end to 30 years of the Troubles.
After Britain’s vote to leave the EU, there have been warnings Brexit could lead to a hard border.
But, Lord Trimble rubbished such suggestions, telling Iain Dale Brexit and the Good Friday Agreement “do not inter-relate in any way”.
“The people who are suggesting Brexit is in someways a threat to the agreement, they're trying to advance their own anti-Brexit policies,” he said.
