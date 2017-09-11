UK's Response To Hurricane Irma Is Criticised By Premier Of Bermuda

11 September 2017, 19:41

Britain’s response to Hurricane Irma has come under further criticism, this time from the Premier of Bermuda.

David Burt described the UK Government’s efforts as “delayed” and said lesson must now be learned.

Irma has caused huge damage in the British overseas territories in the Caribbean.

Bermuda Premier and Iain Dale
Bermuda Premier and Iain Dale. Picture: PA/LBC

Yesterday Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon dismissed complaints that Britain’s response was slower than France and the Netherlands.

Boris Johnson added that the criticism was “completely wrong”.

However, Mr Burt told Iain Dale he wasn’t happy with the UK’s immediate response.

He said: “The British response at its outset was delayed and I think that’s the easiest way to put it, it was not as urgent as it could have been.

“I think it has widely been regarded as that and though the Foreign Minister may have defended their actions, what I would say after their initial delay the UK Government has responded and is ensuring they’re fulfilling their duty to the overseas territories.”

Mr Burt continued: “The money provided by the UK so far is not going to be enough build the critical infrastructure that has fallen aside… so our job is concentrate on the long-term effects.”

Watch the interview above.

Latest on LBC

Natalie said she was a creationist, and that God doesn't make mistakes

James O'Brien Swiftly Dismantles A Creationist Caller's Prejudice Against Transgender People
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land
Shelagh had little time for Tom's claim people "should stick to their own group"

Remarkable Moment Shelagh Receives Call From A White Nationalist

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Iain Dale

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Katie Hopkins Iain Dale

Iain Dale Tells Katie Hopkins: "London Is NOT Cowed"

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader