Villiers Hits Back At Mandelson And Powell's DUP Comments: 'They're Out Of Date'

'Mandelson and Powell's Comments On NI Peace Process Out Of Date' Former Tory Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Theresa Villers, dismissed Labour's Peter Mandelson and Johnathan Powell's comments about the Tories taking the peace process back "20 years". 04:08

Former Tory Northern Ireland Secretary, Theresa Villiers, dismissed Labour's Peter Mandelson and Johnathan Powell's comments about the Tories taking the peace process back "20 years".

Theresa May has received backlash following the Conservative's link up with Northern Ireland's DUP.

In this clip the MP for Chipping Barnet, Theresa Villiers, hits back at criticism from Peter Mandelson and Jonathan Powell, who were part of Labour's critical role in the Northern Ireland peace process.

The former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland responded to the comments that the union sets the peace process back "20 years".

Iain asked her: "If they're both saying it will put the peace process back, we have to listen to that, do we not?"

Ms Villiers said: "I don't believe that they are correct. I think it is important to bear in mind their knowledge of Northern Ireland is not necessarily up to date, and also they are from a very different political party."

Iain asked: "So they are playing politics with this issue?"

Theresa Villiers responded: "You'll have to ask them what their motivations are."