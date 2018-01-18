YouTube Star Reveals How Revenge Porn Case Left Her With PTSD

A YouTube star who won damages in a landmark revenge porn case against her ex-boyfriend says the ordeal has left her with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In the first civil case of its kind brought in England and Wales, Chrissy Chambers sued her UK-based ex after he uploaded six explicit videos of them having sex online.

She won her claim for breach of confidence, misuse of private information and harassment at London's High Court on Wednesday.

But, speaking to Iain Dale on Thursday, the 26-year-old said the case had taken its toll on her mental health.

“I have PTSD,” she said. “Which is a life-long struggle.

“I still have night terrors, nightmares that my ex is trying to rape me or kill me.

"Anxiety, depression."

She continued: “This is going to be something we deal with for the rest of our lives, the videos could resurface.

“But, just knowing we got some bit of justice is so much closure for me.

"Also knowing that other victims maybe encouraged to speak out and step forward to seek help for themselves is so healing to me.”