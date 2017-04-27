Zac Goldsmith Tells Iain Exactly Why He's Fighting For The Richmond Seat Again

Scorned Tory Zac Goldsmith, who lost his Richmond Park seat to Lib Dem Sarah Olney just months ago, tells Iain exactly why he's fighting for his seat once again in May's Snap Election.

The former Tory MP for Richmond Park lost his seat to Lib Dem Sarah Olney after he called a by-election in December 2016.

The MP, who also ran for London Mayor as a Conservative, called the by-election after the government's decision to approve a third runway - a promise he made during the run up to the 2015 election.

He ran as an independent, but the Tories have recently announced Zac will be the Conservative candidate once again.

In this clip he tells Iain exactly why he's fighting for his seat back, why he wants a "green Brexit", and how he wouldn't turn down a ministerial position.