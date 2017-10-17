Brian Was Put On Hold By 999 For Five Minutes - This Is What Happened Next

After being woken up by a suspected break in, this caller was left on hold by the emergency services.

Speaking to Ian Collins, Brian Sliman detailed a recent call to the emergency services.

He was awoken by what he suspected to be a burglary at 3.30am last week.

After calling 101 and being left on hold, he worriedly decided to escalate and call 999.

Brian was left on hold by the 999 emergency call service for five minutes.

Following the experience he filed a complaint to the police who were "very apologetic" but told him that due to funding cuts, they don't have sufficient funds to adequately staff the call centre with operators.

Brian told his daughter what had happened the following morning as she got ready for school: "She was so appalled she's actually started a petition. She's contacted our local MP, she's contacted the Met Police, she has their full support."

If you'd like to sign the petition, you can do so here.

Listen to the full call at the top of this page.