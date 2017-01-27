Ian Collins: Could Trump And May Have A "Special Relationship"?

Ian Collins asks whether May and Trump could have a "special relationship" like Thatcher and Reagan ahead of the PM'S meeting tonight.

Ian Collins: Could Trump And May Have A "Special Relationship"? 01:33

Theresa May will be meeting the new US President this evening as the first world leader to do so since Trump's inauguration last week.

Here Ian Collins asks whether May and Trump could be the new Thatcher and Reagan, who were famed for their "special relationship".

The LBC presenter said: "Could Donald learn from Ronald on how to charm our new PM?"

He went on: "Could this be the revival of a special relationship, just like one we've seen before?

"Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan were like two peas in a pod, 'political soulmates'."

Ian added: "Thatcher stood with Reagan through a growing American deficit, and Reagan with Thatcher through the Falklands war.

"Now Theresa May needs Trump's help with trade as we're set to leave the single market.

"And I'm sure there will be a few bumps in the road for America's unpredictable leader where that 'special relationship' would come in rather handy."