"Hero PC Keith Palmer Saved My Life": Emotional Tribute To Fallen Officer

23 March 2017, 07:12

An Emotional Tribute To PC Keith Palmer From A Woman He Once Saved

PC Keith Palmer once saved Nina's life. She pays this emotional tribute after he was murdered in the Westminster terror attack.

04:21

PC Keith Palmer once saved Nina's life. She called Ian Collins to pay this emotional tribute after he was murdered in the Westminster terror attack.

PC Palmer was stabbed and killed by the attacker outside the Houses of Parliament during the terror attack on Wednesday afternoon.

Nina used to work with him and relayed the story of how he rescued her in a car accident.

She said: "I did know him very well, he saved my life in fact. So I just wanted to ring up to let everyone know what a wonderful man he was.

"He actually did save my life in a car accident on duty when I was a police officer in 2007. I was the passenger and he was one of the police officers who actually helped save my life. So I owe him everything.

"He was a wonderful Dad and a wonderful husband to his wife. He was fun, he was a laugh, he cared. I know everyone, when someone passes, why do they always say he was such a lovely person, but he actually really was.

"And he cared about what he was doing, he actually cared about his job."

Category: Westminster Terror Attack

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Chris Hunter talking

Terror Expert: Don’t Forget How Rare These Attacks Are

Nigel Lang

The Man Branded A Paedophile Because Of A Typo By Police

James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Devastating Response To Brexiteer Who Called Him Arrogant

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Katie Hopkins On Muslim Refugees

Hopkins: 'If People Are So Fond Of Islam Why Not Stay In Islamic Countries?'

3 days ago

James O'Brien confused

Leave Voter Performs So Many U-Turns When Discussing Brexit With James O'Brien

9 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty fiery

Shelagh's Fiery Row With Corbyn Fan Shows Why Voters Are Rejecting Labour

19 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile