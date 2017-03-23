"Hero PC Keith Palmer Saved My Life": Emotional Tribute To Fallen Officer

PC Keith Palmer once saved Nina's life. She called Ian Collins to pay this emotional tribute after he was murdered in the Westminster terror attack.

PC Palmer was stabbed and killed by the attacker outside the Houses of Parliament during the terror attack on Wednesday afternoon.

Nina used to work with him and relayed the story of how he rescued her in a car accident.

She said: "I did know him very well, he saved my life in fact. So I just wanted to ring up to let everyone know what a wonderful man he was.

"He actually did save my life in a car accident on duty when I was a police officer in 2007. I was the passenger and he was one of the police officers who actually helped save my life. So I owe him everything.

"He was a wonderful Dad and a wonderful husband to his wife. He was fun, he was a laugh, he cared. I know everyone, when someone passes, why do they always say he was such a lovely person, but he actually really was.

"And he cared about what he was doing, he actually cared about his job."

