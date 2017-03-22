Ian Collins Calls For More Working Class People In The Workplace

Ian Collins Passionate Plea For More Class Diversity Ian Collins impassioned call for more class diversity in the workplace 01:42

Ian Collins says British workplaces don't need more racial diversity - they need more working class people of ALL colours.

A report suggests the label "white working class" is not helping the people it refers to and is helping to leave the group behind.

Speaking on his LBC show, Ian said that workplaces don't need to worry about diversifying by race, they need more working class people of all colours to be more representative of society.

He said: "If you look at non-white faces in the media, they are mostly middle class non-white people, much like their white counterparts, who are mostly middle class. You just haven't got much working class going on of any colour or race in the media.

"When media organisations think they're doing the right thing or we need more diversity... no you idiots, what you need is more diversity of background, not more diversity of race.

"It's very easy to find a black equivalent of a white posh person. You can cram those into professions, it happens every single day. It's not miraculous that a black kid would get a job in the media or law or politics if they come from a reasonably-educated middle class background. That is not beyond his wildest dreams or his expectations. That's his default position. Good background, good education, good university, good job.

"What would be more miraculous is if you got a black kid from a working class background. That would show diversity. But of course you still need to show the same levels of diversity with white kids from working class backgrounds.

"Which is why the whites and the blacks and the browns and everyone else in between who is from a working class background from singing from the same hymn sheet and not be stuffed royally at every single level by, sadly, the middle classes.

"And the middle classes come in all shapes and colours and religions, I can tell you. But you go to all of those professions that we're constantly told are not diverse enough, there's plenty of colour in those areas, but there's just not a lot of class diversity. That's the problem."