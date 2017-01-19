Ian Collins 'Nauseous' Over Trump Protest In London

19 January 2017, 07:23

Ian Collins angry

Ian Collins has questioned why women in London feel the need to protest against President-Elect Donald Trump.

Thousands of women are marching from the US Embassy to Trafalgar Square on Saturday, matching a huge protest against the incoming President in Washington DC following Trump's inauguration.

Speaking on his LBC show, Ian simply couldn't work out what it's got to do with women in London.

 

He said: "For what reason will you march? What is your specific reason to be there? I can think of very few things.

"I actually feel slightly nauseous thinking about the march on Saturday. What's the philosophical drive behind it?

"Those that are going on it, it's kind of more of a sort of a parade. It's showcasing its virtue signaling.

"I don't believe there's a philosophical core to Women Against Trump March in this country. Do yourself a favour stay in bed."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Shelagh FullFact

Why Are We Leaving Single Market? Even Brexiteers Wanted To Stay, Says Shelagh

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nigel Farage Hands Up

Nigel Farage's Feisty Response To Remainer's Tough Questions

1 day ago

James O'Brien Fist

'Where Will The Anger Of Leavers Go When They Realise They've Been Conned?'

2 days ago

Amber Rudd James O'Brien

Amber Rudd Speech Labelled 'Hate Incident' Thanks To James O'Brien

7 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile