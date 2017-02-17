"That's Rubbish": Ian Collins' Remarkable Row With Caller Over Fake News

17 February 2017, 07:22

Ian Collins

Ian ColIins got into a remarkable row with a caller who insisted the media were lying about Donald Trump.

The caller backed the US President in calling the media "dishonest" as for their coverage of his time in the White House.

Ian Collins Clashes With Caller Over Fake News

01:36

Ian told her she was speaking rubbish, saying: "I know that no journalism crew went to a rally and said let's not show the crowds. I know that didn't happen."

When she queried his sources for that, Ian responded: "I'm getting my information from the fact that several of my friends are senior correspondents and producers who filmed and worked in the very capacity that you are talking about.

"That's where I'm getting my information from. Where are you getting your information from?"

You just have to watch the video to see what her answer is.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

James O'Brien Headphones

'After 47 Years, My Spanish Husband Doesn't Feel Welcome In The UK Any More'
Brexit Briefing Rees Mogg Grayling

Remain Vs Leave: Professor Gets Personal With Rees-Mogg

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Matt Stadlen Says He Feels Ashamed

This Is The Call That Made Matt Stadlen "Ashamed To Be British"

12 days ago

Maajid Nawaz Political Violence

Maajid Nawaz: The Left Must Condemn Political Violence

14 days ago

Iain Dale Arms Crossed

Trump Fan Gets So Annoyed At Iain, She Hangs Up

17 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile