Ian Collins: Social Unrest Will Cause Riots And Big Businesses Will Be To Blame

Ian Collins has predicted huge social unrest after a report found the poor will be hit hardest by household income growth.

A report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies shows low-income households with children will be the hardest hit by high inflation, slow wage growth, and planned changes to taxes and benefits.

The think tank found that the average household income in the UK will not grow at all during the next two years, and by 2021-22 it will be only be four per cent higher than it is today.

Ian Collins has predicted riots - and was very clear about who would be to blame.

He said: "Every time I kind of say this I'm sort of shouted down for inciting public rebellion. I'm not. I don't want social unrest. I don't want chaos.

"But if this pattern continues, there will be riots, there will be mass protests, there will be a public rebellion, the likes of which we haven't seen since about 1381.

"If you can't improve your lot and make changes to your life, what actually happens?...Don't blame immigrants, don't blame Brexit, don't even specifically blame Theresa May.

"I tell who you could blame. You could blame multi-billion pound corporations and companies who seem incapable of paying fair wages. The going rate is no longer a rate worth anything.

"It's utterly useless to millions of people it doesn't work and you can't switch jobs because the going rate is exactly the same. Essentially you've been stitched up by the corporations of this world.

"You can't move and while your wages stay where they are, inflation continues to rise, prices continue to rise, you are stuffed. Where do you go with that?"