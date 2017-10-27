Lewis Hamilton’s Brother Rings LBC To Console Caller Struggling With Mental Health

This is the heartwarming moment Lewis Hamilton’s brother called LBC to console a caller who was struggling with his mental health.

Nicolas Hamilton said he felt compelled to ring after hearing Collin’s story.

Collin got in touch to speak candidly about his struggle with mental health.

The LBC caller told Ian Collins he was world champion in go-karting at the age of eight - in the same category as Lewis Hamilton.

But, as the years went by, Collin said his career in racing didn’t turned out as planned.

“When you’ve been born and you’ve grown up loving something and being so passionate, so in to something, when it’s taken away from you, you can either go one or two ways,” he told Ian.

“The fact I wasn’t competing, and seeing people on TV I’ve beaten and I’m sitting in a room with a bottle of wine, it’s really hard to take.”

The heartbreaking call prompted Nicolas to get in touch and offer his support.

Watch the moment he called Ian Collins above.