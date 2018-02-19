New Ukip Leader Gerard Batten Insists: Islam IS A Death Cult

The new leader of Ukip insists he was right with he labelled Islam "a death cult".

Gerard Batten stepped in to lead the party after Henry Bolton lost a vote of no confidence at an EGM on Saturday.

Speaking to Ian Collins, Mr Batten branded one LBC listener "uninformed and unintelligent" when she said Ukip were now just EDL-lite.

When Ian brought up Mr Batten's blog in which he made the "death cult" comment, Mr Batten insisted he was correct.

Ian Collins spoke to the new Ukip leader Gerard Batten. Picture: LBC / PA

Sarah in Braintree said that now the EU referendum is over, Ukip is EDL-lite, anti-foreigner and anti-Muslim.

Mr Batten responded: "This is such an uninformed, unintelligent response. I don't really know what to say.

"We have got plenty of people of different origins in Ukip, people who actually were migrants themselves, because it is all about independence."

Ian put his "death cult" comments to him and he insisted he was right: "What people think and what people are prepared to say are two different things. I haven't changed my mind on this.

"It's always been founded on violence and oppression and intimidation. It was spread by invasion in its first 150 years and it's carried on.

"If you look at the world, where you have Islamic people, they actually kill each other more than they killed non-followers of their religion."