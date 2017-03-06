Police Are Giving Heroin To Addicts And Ian Collins Is Furious

Ian Collins has ridiculed the new plan for police to supply heroin to addicts in new 'shooting galleries'.

Durham Constabulary is the first force in England to propose supplying Class A drugs to long-term users, which it’ll pay for out of its own budget.

Ian thinks the idea is ridiculous, saying: "On this occasion, the guardian of the brown sugar is Chief Constable Mike Barton. He thinks his scheme of setting up what are called 'shooting galleries' will reduce crime.

"The idea is that police money will be used to supply heroin to addicts to inject themselves twice a day in a supervised environment. The Old Bill turned drug dealers. Would you have thought it? Would the police handing out free heroin to users reduce crime?

"I don't know about you but I like to think of my police as people who chase down bad criminals, anti-social herberts and unpleasant people, not a mob who hand out the birdie powder when the going gets a bit tough.

"What are we going to do next? Legalise murder? Maybe if you're thinking of killing your mate, rather than do a bad job with a blunt hacksaw, just get down to the local station and Plod will supply you with a nice new sharp one.

"You can almost see the campaign. 'We think it's important that if people are going to carry out the acts of murder, they do so safely and with speed and efficiency. Nothing says quick like the Acme Three-In-One Harpoon Gun. Get them free from your local nick.'"