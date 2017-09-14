Racism “Leads To Muslims Becoming Extremists”

Dr Usama Hasan explains how racial abuse can lead to young Muslims becoming extremists.

The former Islamist extremist, now Head of Islamic Studies at the Quilliam Foundation, told LBC how he experienced almost daily racism and occasionally violent racism whilst growing up in London in the 70s and 80s.

He recalls how his family were “racially abused’ and “assaulted” outside mosques.

This “helped to drive us into the hands of the extremists because for the first time in my life I actually felt safe” he said.

Dr Usama Hasan says that thankfully Britain today is a lot less racist than in the 80s.

He however feels events like 9/11 have led to an increase in Islamophobia which could help fuel extremism because there is a generation now growing up feeling like they are suspects.