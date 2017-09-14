Racism “Leads To Muslims Becoming Extremists”

14 September 2017, 13:54

Dr Usama Hasan explains how racial abuse can lead to young Muslims becoming extremists.

The former Islamist extremist, now Head of Islamic Studies at the Quilliam Foundation, told LBC how he experienced almost daily racism and occasionally violent racism whilst growing up in London in the 70s and 80s.

He recalls how his family were “racially abused’ and “assaulted” outside mosques.

This “helped to drive us into the hands of the extremists because for the first time in my life I actually felt safe” he said.

Dr Usama Hasan says that thankfully Britain today is a lot less racist than in the 80s.

He however feels events like 9/11 have led to an increase in Islamophobia which could help fuel extremism because there is a generation now growing up feeling like they are suspects.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien was moved by Kieron's comments on the Grenfell Inquiry

This Grenfell Solicitor's Point On The Inquiry Is So, So Powerful
Ian Dunt had to correct Daniel Hannan on one of his claims

Ian Dunt Tells Brexiteer Daniel Hannan Some Facts About EU Nationals' Rights
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Shelagh had little time for Tom's claim people "should stick to their own group"

Remarkable Moment Shelagh Receives Call From A White Nationalist

1 month ago

Al Gore, speaking to James O'Brien on LBC

Al Gore Slams BBC For "Engaging In Climate Change Denial"

1 month ago

Donald Trump has been criticised over his comments to North Korea

Trump Is Putting Our Lives In Danger, Guam Senator Tells LBC

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile