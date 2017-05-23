Manchester Terror Attack Eyewitness: I'm Realising How Lucky My Daughter And I Am

Eyewitness: I'm Realising How Lucky My Daughter And I Am 03:34

"I'm covered in goosebumps" a mother told Ian Collins, after she and her daughter left the Manchester arena just moments before 22 were killed in a terror attack.

This mother told Ian Collins her and her daughter had left the Ariana Grande concert just before the show ended in order to avoid crowds at the tram station.

It was when they reached the platform that they heard the bang, which killed 22 and injured 59.

In the clip above she explains just how lucky she feels.

She said: "I'm seeing how lucky me and my daughter actually are, to be able to get home, because we were very very close to it."

The mother told Ian that she and her daughter left before the encore, and got through the doors which link to the train station when they heard her come back on stage.

She told Ian: "I asked to my daughter, are you sure you don't want to go back? So we did...and stood at the top of the stairs and watched for maybe a minute.

"She said 'I don't know this song, lets run to the tram shop before anybody gets there, I want to go'.

"So we literally walked through to Victoria train station...got onto the tram platform, and then the biggest bang you've ever heard in your life.

"My daughter was really scared, started crying straight away. We were told to run by the staff at the train station. We ran outside, and as we got outside, my daughter started pointing to a group of girls.

"They were covered in blood. This girl, she was pouring with blood from her mouth, her hands, her friend was covered in spots of blood. Straight away I knew it was something sinister, something bad.

"We ran and managed to get into a taxi, then obviously when we got home, it was played down quite a lot, and I knew [it was bad]."

She added that the girls they saw had come from the same exit that she had come from.

She said: "If we hadn't had gone then, then it could have been a completely different story."