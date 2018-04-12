This Row Between Furious Callers Over Whether We Should Attack Syria Is EPIC

When a caller told LBC that Britain should assassinate Assad and Putin, this listener phoned up to argue - and things got very, very heated.

Adam insisted that the only way we can solve the problems in Syria is to take out the leader. He urged Theresa May to drop a bomb on Bashar Al-Assad - and then follow it up with one on Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

But Piers phoned in to tell Adam that those actions would be "the end of civilisation".

Ian Collins enjoyed hearing his callers' angry row. Picture: LBC / Getty

Adam started: "I sincerely hope that Trump sends bombs into Damascus and wipes that scumbag out.

"And follows it up with one directly on Putin's thick head."

Ian Collins teased: "Have you always been a pacifist, Adam?"

Piers responded to Adam by saying: "If Trump goes in with this particular action and also targets Russia as your caller just mentioned, that will be the end of civilisation. He can't bully Putin like he could bully North Korea.

"Dropping a bomb on Putin's head - the world would regret that."

Adam insisted that Russia's military is falling apart and you can buy better hardware at a car boot sale, but Piers hit back: "Do you really want to find out?"

Things started escalating very quickly. Watch the video at the top of the page to find out.