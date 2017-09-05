White Privilege Doesn't Exist, Insists Ian Collins

Ian Collins criticised the black model who criticised white privilege, saying her comments were "crass and inflammatory".

Trans model Munroe Bergdorf was sacked last week by L'Oreal over a Facebook post holding all white people accountable for systematic racism.

She wrote: “Honestly I don’t have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people.

"Because most of ya’ll don’t even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour. Your entire existence is drenched in racism."

Ian Collins simply does not believe that white privilege exists. Picture: LBC

Ian insists that white privilege simply doesn't exist, telling his LBC show: "Her overtly stupid comments are a crass and inflammatory attempt to politicise something where there is nothing to see.

"It's the racism industry alive and well in her mind. She sounds like someone who's read a couple of books and got very angry and thought I can earn some oppression points along the way here.

"She relentlessly bangs on about white privilege. What the heck is it?

"I'm a white bloke from a working class background and I have no idea what white privilege is. Please don't try to tell me that underneath it all, subliminally I'm somehow enjoying the fruits of white privilege, even if I don't directly see the manifestation of that.

"And here's the rub of the entire argument here: everything that is thrown to her, the argument that comes back is that of white privilege. She'll just say 'Well you would say that because you're white'.

"There's no way you can proffer a defence. That's a crazy situation to end up in."